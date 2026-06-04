Incoming high-water levels to raise Saskatoon waterline by over half a meter

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The Water Security Agency is set to release water from Lake Diefenbaker into the South Saskatchewan River, raising Saskatoon’s water level by 0.6 meters.

This is forcing some groups like the Saskatoon Racing Canoe Club to make some changes with the high, fast-moving water.

“We have schools that come down and do dragon boating, so we’ve had to cancel those. And then for our athletes who train twice a day… it will be a challenge. We’ll have to go elsewhere, maybe to some pond in Stonebridge or maybe out Pike Lake to continue training,” said Rob Sleeth, Saskatoon Racing Canoe Club coach.

The water is coming from Alberta, thanks to a record snowpack, with over three meters in some areas — some of the highest crews have ever recorded.

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That snow melted rapidly last week, with over 100 mm of rain in just a few days. Now, it’s making its way here.

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“We’re getting to levels that were seen in 2013 and 2011. Those two stand out very much,” said John Pomeroy, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan and director of Global Water Futures Observatories.

He says we haven’t seen water levels this high in over a decade, and while flooding is unlikely, it can be dangerous.

“The river’s going to be flowing much more quickly than recent experience has lent us and so it’s dangerous. The banks are dangerous, the banks can erode, the river water is cold and it’s very, very fast,” Pomeroy said.

“And so, I think important people do not swim in the river. And if they’re canoeing or kayaking on it, be very, very careful and stay away from the weir as always.”

Meanwhile, the Saskatoon Fire Department is saying people and pets need to stay out of the water.

But with high levels presenting challenges, it also has some benefits.

“This brings the river closer back to its natural system. It should flush and move some of the sand to the system that we see in Saskatoon,”‘ said Pomeroy.

Less sand deposits and a washout of silt is what the Prairie Lily needs to get back sailing.

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“It keeps the river entirely navigable and safe for everybody. So, I’m looking forward to the river turning itself back into what it used to be,” said Mike Steckhan, senior captain of Prairie River Cruises.

Watch the video above for more on the impacts of the high-water levels.