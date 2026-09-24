Raccoon euthanized after leg caught in trap in Langley

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A young raccoon was recently euthanized after its leg became stuck in a trap in a Langley neighbourhood.

The Critter Care Wildlife Society said a concerned homeowner reached out this week after seeing the raccoon dragging a leg-hold trap, which are legal in B.C. but have specific rules.

The spring-loaded trap snaps shut when enough weight puts pressure on it, often clamping onto the leg or lower body of the animal that stepped on it.

The Fur-Bearers animal protection association is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person or people responsible for setting the trap.

“Traps like this are powerful and dangerous and predictably lead to serious injuries to wildlife,” Lesley Fox, executive director of The Fur-Bearers, said in a release.

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“We believe that there are potential violations of the Wildlife Act involved in this incident and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service’s RAPP Line.”

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The raccoon was so badly injured, it had to be put down.

The Fur-Bearers report that in September, residents provided security camera footage showing a young raccoon dragging a trap and also reported seeing a cat dragging a trap around Hi-Knoll Park, near the Surrey-Langley border.

“Traps are not a solution to issues that homeowners may have with wildlife,” Fox added. “Particularly in residential or urban areas, it’s creating significant risk to all local wildlife, domestic pets, and even people.

“Trapping is not a solution to issues homeowners may have with wildlife, and can in fact exacerbate them.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Trapping is not a solution to issues homeowners may have with wildlife, and can in fact exacerbate them."

Anyone with information about the traps is encouraged to contact the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277or anonymously online.

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment said in an email statement to Global News that “Section 26(2) of the Wildlife Act allows a person to hunt or trap wildlife that is on their property and is a menace to a domestic animal or bird. Under section 26(1)(f) a person commits an offence if they hunt, take, trap, wound or kill wildlife with poison.

“Raccoons cannot be captured or killed without a permit however, a permit is not required for landowners to trap and kill raccoons that are causing damage to their property. Municipal bylaws may prohibit the use of traps, firearms and bows. Contact the local bylaw department.”