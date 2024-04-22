Wildfire breaks out in Lac Ste Anne County, rural residents told to evacuate: Reeve

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire broke out Monday in a rural area of Lac Ste Anne County, amid dry, warm and windy weather conditions, and the county reeve said residents of a rural area were told to evacuate.

The fire is in a rural area near Onoway.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 12:40 p.m. by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency said the wildfire is burning west of the Bilby Common subdivision and heading east.

The subdivision is located near Township Road 544 and Range Road 15.

Reeve Joe Blakeman said about 100 people live in Bilby Common but if the fire carried on east, the number of people affected could increase to as many as 500.

Area residents were told to be prepared to evacuate within 30 minutes’ notice.

An hour later, Blakeman said crews appeared to be getting the upper hand and the fire was contained, so the evacuation alert would be lifted. As of 1:55 p.m. Monday, the evacuation alert remained in place.

People are being told to evacuate using Range Road 15 north to Highway 37, then west to the town of Onoway.

A reception centre was being opened at the Onoway Heritage Centre (4708 Lac Ste Anne Trail North) and Blakeman said it would remain set up just in case.

The alert said Township Road 544 from Range Road 21 to Range Road 15 is closed.

A notice on the county’s Facebook page said people should pack their bags and have sufficient supplies and belongings to be away from home for a minimum of three days.

Dave Dow has a farm in the Bilby area and said when the alert came out, he was left figuring out how to move 70 cows and 25 horses off his property if needed.

“Little bit more difficult for us to just pack up and go,” he said, adding his daughter lives nearby and also has goats and chickens.

He saw the smoke from the fire about an hour before the alert was issued, and watched as several fire trucks arrived in the area to put out what he said appeared to be a grass fire on a neighbouring property.

“Three trucks showed up, and since then, it’s gone down substantially within the last 45 minutes,” he said Monday afternoon.

Northern Gateway Public Schools said schools in Onoway are not currently affected by the wildfire and classes are running as normal; but some bus routes are affected and will not run Monday afternoon. Families are being contacted, the school division said.

Onoway Area Wildfire: Onoway schools are not currently affected by the wildfire and classes are running as normal; but some bus routes are affected/will not run this afternoon. Families are being contacted. Please refer to AB Emerg Alert or Lac Ste Anne County for updates. — Northern Gateway (@ngpschools) April 22, 2024

The area of the fire is near the Edson Forest Area, where the fire risk is high. Alberta Wildfire said strong gusty winds are expected to persist in the next few days and people are being urged to use extreme caution if doing any outdoor burning.

Lac Ste Anne County itself is under a full fire ban.

