Calgary Fire Department to pilot blue lights on fire engines

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said it will pilot a project that will feature blue lights on several of its vehicles, with the goal of increasing safety, especially in cases where crews are working on the side of busy roadways.

The idea for the initiative came from a senior firefighter and was supported by Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness. The CFD said it recently received approval from the province for a one-year pilot project.

Officials with Calgary fire said research shows that “blue lights significantly enhance visibility in low-light environments, including adverse weather conditions.”

During the trial period, blue lights will be installed on 11 engines and one rescue vehicle. Reporting protocols will be in place to track all incidents involving collisions or near misses for the fire engines fitted with blue lights. This data will be important in assessing the impact of this initiative on overall safety outcomes.

Story continues below advertisement

The 12 vehicles that have been selected by the CFD are engines that respond to a high volume of motor vehicle collisions in high-traffic areas, such as along Deerfoot Trail.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The blue lights will only be activated when the fire engine is parked.

The lights will be installed on both the front and rear of the engines, enhancing visibility and alerting motorists to the presence of emergency responders on the road.

“The safety of our CFD personnel is paramount, and the addition of blue lights to our fleet is an important measure to enhance their visibility and safety while on duty,” Deputy Chief Pete Steenaerts said.

This initiative follows similar protocols recently introduced for tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles.