Fire

Calgary fire crews have difficulty fighting early morning fire

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire proves challenging for Calgary crews early Tuesday'
Fire proves challenging for Calgary crews early Tuesday
WATCH: A fire early Tuesday destroyed a building along the TransCanada Highway west of Calgary. As Meghan Cobb reports, the fire on the edge of the city created some challenges for firefighters.
A smouldering pile of rubble is all that remains of a large garage that was destroyed by an early morning fire near Calgary.

The blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along Old Banff Coach Road just west of the community of Valley Ridge on the west side of the city.

When fire crews arrived, the building was fully involved in smoke and fire.

Smoke rises from the remains of a large garage destroyed by an early morning fire just west of Calgary. View image in full screen
A smouldering pile of rubble is all that remains of a large garage destroyed by a fire just near  Calgary. Global News

The fire department tells Global News there are a lot of dangerous holes around the property and a lack of access to water that made fighting the fire challenging.

Additional crews were called in to help, but the building could not be saved.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby abandoned house, although there was damage to the siding of the building.

Firefighters managed to prevent a fire in a garage near Calgary from spreading to a nearby abandoned house. View image in full screen
Firefighters managed to prevent a fire in a large garage near Calgary from spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Global News

So far there’s no word on the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway.

