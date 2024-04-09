Calgary fire crews have difficulty fighting early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

A smouldering pile of rubble is all that remains of a large garage that was destroyed by an early morning fire near Calgary.

The blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along Old Banff Coach Road just west of the community of Valley Ridge on the west side of the city.

When fire crews arrived, the building was fully involved in smoke and fire.

View image in full screen A smouldering pile of rubble is all that remains of a large garage destroyed by a fire just near Calgary. Global News

The fire department tells Global News there are a lot of dangerous holes around the property and a lack of access to water that made fighting the fire challenging.

Additional crews were called in to help, but the building could not be saved.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby abandoned house, although there was damage to the siding of the building.

View image in full screen Firefighters managed to prevent a fire in a large garage near Calgary from spreading to a nearby abandoned house. Global News

So far there’s no word on the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway.