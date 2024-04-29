Alberta’s flu death toll highest in 15 years as vaccine uptake declines

Alberta recorded the highest number of influenza deaths in 15 years, and some people are attributing the death toll to a decline in yearly immunization rates.

According to data from the province’s respiratory virus dashboard, 15,215 cases of lab-confirmed influenza cases were recorded this respiratory virus season, which started last fall. Currently, 42 people are in hospital and three people are in the intensive care unit because of the virus.

So far, 167 influenza deaths have been recorded so far during the 2023-24 flu season. One death was recorded from April 14 to April 20, according to data.

Many of the people who died were between 60 and 89 years of age.

Recent wastewater data in Alberta shows that influenza B cases have continued to rise since April 11 in the Calgary North, Calgary South and Calgary Far South regions.

Craig Jenne, a microbiology immunology and infectious diseases professor at the University of Calgary, said the previous record was 110 deaths.

This comes as the influenza vaccination rate has declined across Alberta since the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 28 per cent of Albertans were vaccinated against influenza during the 2022-23 respiratory virus season, compared with 27 per cent during the 2021-22 season, 37 per cent during the 2020-21 season and 33 per cent during the 2019-20 season.

“This unfortunately is the highest number of deaths since we’ve been recording fatalities here in Alberta, particularly during the years when we offered a public vaccine campaign,” Jenne said. “This is not higher by one or two cases…. We are seeing a fairly dramatic increase in the lives lost due to influenza in the province unfortunately this year.”

Jenne said the increase in population across Alberta is a factor, but the numbers are still concerning.

“Even if we’re comparing to just last year or the year before, these numbers are dramatically higher. In fact, they’re about 50 per cent above the previous record, and the Calgary population has not grown 50 per cent in the last few years. It is a concerning increase in the loss of life here,” he said.

Jenne said it is not uncommon to see a rise in influenza cases at this time because the respiratory virus season usually ends at the end of April.

However, he said the Alberta government should have been more efficient in getting influenza vaccines out. He also said the province needs to try and raise the vaccination rate.

“We have effective tools. The influenza vaccine is an effective tool to prevent serious outcomes and death, and it is an effective tool if there is a broad uptake,” Jenne said.

“We’ve heard people say that they’re young and they don’t need a flu shot, but the reality is they still transmit the flu to other people, and those people are the vehicle that gives flu access to at-risk Albertans.”

In an emailed statement late Monday morning, Opposition health critic Dr. Luanne Metz said the death toll is “devastating, but not entirely surprising.”

Metz said the reason behind the surge in deaths is that many Albertans are not getting their flu shot.

“The UCP undermined vaccine awareness by tampering with Alberta Health Service’s fall influenza campaign last year. Sadly, we’re now seeing the effects of this government’s ideological games when it comes to people’s health,” the statement read.

Metz also accused the United Conservative government of politicizing the flu shot last year. Documents obtained by the Globe and Mail showed the Alberta government directed Alberta Health Services to remove the words “influenza” and “COVID” from advertisements for the province’s fall immunization campaign at the same time doctors were sounding alarm bells about increasing pressure on public health teams and hospitals.

“To make matters worse, we know the ideological games are far from over. Danielle Smith’s decision to appoint Gary Davidson, a doctor who disputed trusted COVID-19 hospitalization data, to lead a review of the pandemic reflects an ongoing pattern within the UCP of prioritizing fringe views over expert guidance, which deeply undermines public health efforts.

“This government needs to stop evading its responsibilities and start taking public health seriously. Vaccinations save lives and improve outcomes for Albertans. The UCP’s failure to comprehend this is harming Albertans.”

Global News has reached out to Alberta’s Ministry of Health with a request for comment.

–With files from Jennifer Ivanov, Global News.