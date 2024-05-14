Frito Lay Canada recalls popular chips due to possible salmonella risk

Send this page to someone via email

Frito Lay is recalling two popular brands of chips in Canada due to a possible risk of salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall affects SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix.

“This action is the direct result of a seasoning supplier’s notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella,” PepsiCo Foods Canada said in a media release late Monday.

“Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.”

1:47 What salmonella symptoms to watch out for as cantaloupe-linked outbreak kills 5 in Canada

Salmonella is a bacterial infection commonly transmitted through contaminated food and water and poses a significant health threat, especially to children and older adults, as it can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms, dehydration, and, in extreme cases, death.

Story continues below advertisement

Frito Lay said it is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

All sizes of the SunChips Harvest Cheddar Whole Grain Snacks with best-before dates between June 18 and Aug. 22, 2024, are impacted, as well as all sizes of the Munchies Original Snack Mix with best-by dates between July 16 and Sept. 10, 2024.

​No other flavours of SunChips or Munchies are impacted.

A full list of the recalled snacks can be seen at sunchipsrecall.ca.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the affected products and dispose of them, Frito Lay said.