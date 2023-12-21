Health minister asked about Alberta’s vaccination rate after report on vaccine messaging documents

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange fielded questions Thursday about the flu and COVID-19 vaccination rate in the province during a time when illness, particularly respiratory has resulted in high hospitalization rates in hospitals.

The questions were raised at a news conference held by LaGrange and her federal counterpart to announce a $1.06-billion, three-year deal with the federal government to help fund improvements to the province’s health-care system.

“Well you know I have received three of my COVID shots, but that being said, I think vaccination is a personal choice and something that needs to be discussed with your health-care professional,” LaGrange told reporters.

The question were asked after an article was published by The Globe and Mail earlier in the day. The newspaper said documents it has obtained show the Alberta government directed Alberta Health Services (AHS), the provincial health authority, to remove the words “influenza” and “COVID” from advertisements for the province’s fall immunization campaign at the same time doctors were sounding alarm bells about increasing pressure on public health teams and hospitals.

The report also said the government instructed the health authority to limit information on vaccine benefits and efficacy. LaGrange was asked specifically about The Globe and Mail report at Thursday’s news conference.

“When I look at vaccinations, they provide a valuable tool to reduce illness and we have seen that with children across the decades — when you look back at polio and some of the other diseases that have affected children very adversely — and the fact that we’ve been able to diminish them and in some cases eliminate them, vaccines play an integral part in that,” LaGrange said.

“That being said, vaccines are a personal choice. There is vaccine fatigue out there and so we need to meet people where they are at and provide them the information they need to make good choices for themselves ad their families.”

As of Dec. 3, the federal government says the cumulative per cent of people who have received who have received an XBB.1.5 vaccine for COVID-19 in Canada was 14.6 per cent. In Alberta that number was 14.3 per cent.

The Globe and Mail reported that Alberta’s current vaccination rate against influenza, at 22 per cent. The Alberta government website shows by the end of the last flu season, 28 per cent of Albertans had been vaccinated against the flu.

LaGrange said vaccine hesitancy was also playing a part in the low vaccination rates.

“Vaccine hesitancy is playing a part in some of what we’re seeing, but we’re trying to get the message out to Albertans that vaccines do play an important part in protecting themselves and their children and using all the methods that we have available to us,” she said. “But ultimately it is a personal choice.”

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland said Canadians should be listening to health experts, especially during a time when respiratory viruses are putting a strain on hospitals.

“We listen to the best data and science — that’s what we do to try to protect our health,” he said. “Have a conversation with our doctor about what’s the in best interest of our health.

“Let’s step back and recognize that vaccines have been a miracle of modern science, that we have nearly wiped out measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough. During the darkest days of the (COVID-19) pandemic, when we were wondering whether a vaccine would be possible, people said it would be 10 years … In this country … (the vaccine) saved hundreds of thousands of lives, and we know how important the flu vaccine is.”

David Shepherd, Alberta NDP’s health critic for primary and rural care, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon in which the Opposition said he will address the revelations from The Globe and Mail report.

