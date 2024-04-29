Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Snowboarder recounts surprise encounter with grizzly bear at Lake Louise

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grizzly bear surprises skier while hitting the slopes at Lake Louise, Alta.'
Grizzly bear surprises skier while hitting the slopes at Lake Louise, Alta.
WATCH: Banff resident James Hardy captured this footage of a grizzly bear emerging from the woods while skiing at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not the kind of excitement James Hardy expected when he set out for a  day of snowboarding at Lake Louise: an encounter with a grizzly bear.

Hardy says it was around 3 p.m. on Wednesday (April 23, 2024), when he encountered the bear alongside a run known as Cameron’s Way.

A spokesperson for the ski hill confirms the bear was first spotted by some staff members a couple hours earlier around 1 p.m. on the ski out and again a short time later on a run known as Pine Cone Way.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Dan Markham says the ski hill closed off access to runs and ski lifts in the area, and was monitoring the situation closely and to help keep guests and the bear separated.

A video shot by Hardy shows the bear as it appears to emerge later from the forest alongside Cameron’s Way.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hardy says, “I didn’t know it was a grizzly, and it was too late to turn around when he spotted us, so me and a friend just rode by as quickly as possible. Definitely one of the most scared I’ve ever been.”

Markham says the ski hill “was able to manage the lifts and terrain closures to keep guests and the bear separate and as soon as it was off the leasehold we resumed normal operations.”

He says “no further sightings have been reported.”   He adds, “Parks Canada was notified but no further action was taken.”

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices