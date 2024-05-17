Menu

Health

Child under 5 dies after being hospitalized for measles: Public Health Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2024 7:56 am
1 min read
Public Health Ontario says a young child has died after being hospitalized for measles — the first such death in more than a decade.

A report published Thursday says the child was under five years old and not immunized against the virus.

The report shows there were no other measles-related deaths recorded in the province between Jan. 1, 2013 and this week.

The agency says there have been 22 confirmed cases of measles in Ontario this year, 13 of them in children.

It says 12 of the children were not immunized against measles and the other had an unknown immunization status.

Five of the children, including the one who died, required hospitalization.

