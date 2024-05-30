Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. becomes 1st province in Canada to pay for Paxlovid

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: COVID cases on the rise in BC and does Paxlovid work?'
Health Matters: COVID cases on the rise in BC and does Paxlovid work?
As we enter the fall season, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Medical contributor Dr. Birinder Narang has more on that plus the latest on the effectiveness of the antiviral medication Paxlovid – Sep 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia is the first province in Canada to be paying for the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid.

The federal government has told all provinces it will no longer be paying for the drug used to treat COVID-19. Other provinces are moving the drug to the pharmacare program.

Paxlovid is an anti-viral medication approved by Health Canada in January 2022 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 outcomes.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The medication is recommended for people at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization and treatment must begin within five days of the start of symptoms to be effective.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian study reveals that Paxlovid prevents severe illness'
COVID-19: Canadian study reveals that Paxlovid prevents severe illness

In addition, a COVID-19 booster remains available in B.C. for those most at risk of severe illness or complications and for those who have not yet received an updated vaccine dose.

Story continues below advertisement

However, anyone who feels they would benefit from an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine can contact the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book an appointment or walk into a pharmacy where the vaccine is available, the government said in a release.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices