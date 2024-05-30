B.C. becomes 1st province in Canada to pay for Paxlovid

British Columbia is the first province in Canada to be paying for the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid.

The federal government has told all provinces it will no longer be paying for the drug used to treat COVID-19. Other provinces are moving the drug to the pharmacare program.

Paxlovid is an anti-viral medication approved by Health Canada in January 2022 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 outcomes.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The medication is recommended for people at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization and treatment must begin within five days of the start of symptoms to be effective.

6:22 COVID-19: Canadian study reveals that Paxlovid prevents severe illness

In addition, a COVID-19 booster remains available in B.C. for those most at risk of severe illness or complications and for those who have not yet received an updated vaccine dose.

Story continues below advertisement

However, anyone who feels they would benefit from an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine can contact the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book an appointment or walk into a pharmacy where the vaccine is available, the government said in a release.