Calgary medical clinic site of potential measles exposure, province says

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The Alberta government is warning anyone who may have visited a southwest Calgary medical clinic on May 11 that they may have been exposed to measles.

The potential exposure happened at the Rockyview Westhills Medical Clinic, located on Stewart Green SW, between 10:06 and 12:31 on May 11.

The province says anyone who attended the clinic during that time, who was born in 1970 or later and has fewer than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine, or who has never had the disease, may be at risk for developing it.

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Anyone who falls into that category is asked to take additional precautions if presenting to a health care facility. They should monitor for symptoms of measles and are strongly encouraged to review their immunization records.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever of 38.3° C or higher; and

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and

A rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, usually beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and legs. The rash appears red and blotchy on lighter skin colours. On darker skin colours, it can appear purple or darker than the skin around it, or it might be hard to see.

If symptoms of measles do develop, individuals are advised to stay home and call the measles hotline at 1-844-944-3434 before visiting any health care facility or provider, including a family physician clinic or pharmacy.

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Alberta Health has recorded 316 cases of measles so far in 2026 — including 10 in the Calgary zone. Only one case in Alberta — located in Calgary — is said to still be active as of June 3.

Known public exposure locations are shared on the province’s website here.