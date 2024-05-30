Canada won’t lower breast cancer screening guidelines to 40, despite expert pushback

Canada’s guidelines for routine breast cancer screenings will remain unchanged, despite mounting pressure from medical experts who have labelled them as “dangerous.”

The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care released its updated guidelines Thursday recommending that people in their 40s should not get routine mammograms but can request one if they want.

The current guidelines set by the task force are to begin routine breast cancer screening at age 50.

“The first and most important recommendation coming out of this guideline is that breast cancer [screening] is a personal choice, and that people deserve information so that they can make the right choice for them,” said Dr. Kate Miller, a family physician and member of the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care.

“We recommend that women between the ages of 40 and 74 are provided with information about the benefits and harms of screening to make a decision that aligns with their values preferences,” she said during a media briefing on Thursday.

She added that this information should cover factors like family history, race or ethnicity, and breast density. If someone is aware of these factors and wishes to be screened, they should be offered mammography every two to three years.

The task force said it holds firm on its position not to lower the recommended due to concerns of over-diagnosis and unnecessary biopsies.

The new breast screening guidelines released today by the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care are “dangerous and harmful to Canadians,” Dense Breasts Canada executive director Jennie Dale, said Thursday in an email to Global News.

“We are beyond disappointed in the recommendations,” Dale said. “The guidelines should reflect the latest evidence and prioritize the lives of Canadians. The Task Force has failed us and we ask Canadians to tell Minister Holland to suspend these guidelines and use modern science to save lives.”

Dr. Paula Goron, a Vancouver-based radiologist, said in the same statement that she is “deeply concerned that Canadians will continue to face unnecessary later-stage breast cancer because of these guidelines.”

“There is good evidence that when breast cancers are detected earlier through screening, there is less need for harsh, debilitating treatments such as mastectomy, axillary dissection and chemotherapy,” she added.

Current guidelines 'outdated and flawed'

The news comes more than a month after the Canadian task force was urged by many medical professionals to lower the current guidelines for breast cancer screening from 50 to 40, calling them “outdated.”

Speaking at a media conference on April 15, Dr. Martin Yaffe, the co-director of the Imaging Research Program at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, said the task force’s age recommendation for breast cancer screening is “outdated and flawed.”

“The problem is that the women and their doctors are receiving dangerous guidance on breast cancer screening from the Canadian Task Force Preventive Health Care,” he warned.

“Besides the unnecessary deaths, many women also undergo harsh therapies for advanced cancer when their diagnosis is delayed. Much of this death and suffering could have been avoided if Canadian screening guidelines had been based on modern scientific evidence.”

The Canadian Cancer Society said Thursday in a release that it is “disappointed by the new breast screening guidelines” and “specifically the lack of a recommendation to lower the start age to systematically screen for breast cancer nationwide.”

On May 9, the Canadian Cancer Society released a statement urging all provinces and territories to begin breast cancer screening at age 40 for those at average risk of the disease.

The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care is an independent, federally-appointed body that sets national guidelines used by family doctors to determine what kind of health screening patients require. According to its website, it comprises 15 primary care and prevention experts across Canada, such as family physicians, mental health experts and pediatricians.

Despite the recommendations, it is ultimately the provinces and territories that say when screening should begin, though, and many have already lowered the beginning age to 40.

Ontario announced in October 2023 that it would be lowering the starting age for screenings to 40, while B.C., Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and the Yukon have had the starting age at 40 for decades. New Brunswick recently changed its beginning age to 40 for screenings. A U.S. task force also recently changed its recommendations to age 40.

— With files from Global News’ Eric Strober