Using cultural connection to quit smoking across the Prairies

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Quitting smoking or vaping is rarely as simple as just going cold turkey, as many users need routines or community to help with the process.

To provide that community, the Canadian Cancer Society has partnered with several organizations to create an Indigenous-led program called Connect to Change. The eight-week program was developed to help Indigenous communities reduce or quit commercial tobacco use altogether.

Commercial tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Canada. Additionally, the Canadian Cancer Society says Indigenous peoples use tobacco at a much higher rate than the rest of the country.

“Smoking commercial tobacco is 2.4 times higher among Inuit, 1.9 times higher among First Nations living off reserve and 1.7 times higher among Métis than among non-Indigenous adults,” shares the Canadian Cancer Society.

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To combat this, the Connect to Change program provides support in a holistic and culturally reaffirming way by implementing various physical activities.

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“For some, it might be harvesting medicines, berry picking. It could be traditional activities that … can be done indoors, beading, et cetera. And having that connection or introduction or strengthening those connections to those cultural components,” says Deena Klodt, Connect to Change team lead at the Canadian Cancer Society.

The program is land or water-based and can be done in person or online, led by community group facilitators. Plans are developed based on the wants and needs of the community, while following the program curriculum.

The program curriculum takes things one week at a time. Focusing on understanding addiction, taking control of the addiction and changing routines and habits. Physical moment is a big factor of the program to help distract from the want or urge to smoke and vape.

Participants also receive six weeks of nicotine replacement therapy.

Once the program is complete, former users can still receive support through Talk Tobacco.

“It’s a phone service for Indigenous peoples [for] phone, chat, and text support. We offer it in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia for any of our First Nations, Inuit, Métis, urban Indigenous individuals that are looking to quit or reduce commercial tobacco or vaping,” shares Klodt.

It is important to note that quitting commercial tobacco use does not mean participants cannot take part in traditional tobacco use, like smudging.

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Those looking to find Connect to Change programs in their community are encouraged to reach out to the Canadian Cancer Society at connecttochange@cancer.ca.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Connect to Change program.