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Health

B.C. rolling out fall vaccine program as flu cases circulating

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 2:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What to know about this year’s flu season'
What to know about this year’s flu season
Flu season is getting an early start in B.C. Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch speaks with Global News Morning about whether an early start necessarily means a more severe flu season.
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B.C. is rolling out its vaccine program for this fall.

In an update on Wednesday, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said free vaccines will be available against influenza, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and pneumococcal disease.

Henry said they are already starting to see cases of influenza circulating in the province.

“Vaccines provide one of the best defences against respiratory illnesses, and they help keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe,” she added.

Some residents are at higher risk of serious illness from influenza or COVID-19 and Henry said those people should prioritize getting vaccinated.

Infants and children under five are at higher risk of serious illness from influenza, but for both COVID-19 and influenza, residents 65 years old and older, pregnant people, people living in long-term care, Indigenous people and those with chronic conditions are in the higher risk category.

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Henry said people who work in health-care settings are strongly urged to get the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

Click to play video: 'BC flu season update'
BC flu season update

“In addition to getting immunized, cleaning your hands regularly, covering sneezes and coughs, and staying home when you’re sick are tried and true ways to move safely through this season when we’re seeing more viral transmission,” Henry said.

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Notifications to book appointments began for higher-risk populations on Oct. 5, with appointments starting Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Notifications will continue and expand to the general population through early November 2026.

Notifications to book influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations are being sent through the Get Vaccinated registration system.

Anyone not registered in the Get Vaccinated system can register online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

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Vaccines are available through health authority clinics, more than 1,400 participating pharmacies and some primary-care providers’ offices.

Henry said B.C. has almost two million doses of the influenza vaccine and 1.5 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, seniors with the highest risk of serious illness from RSV can get the vaccine for free as part of a time-limited program. Eligible individuals include:

  • adults 75 and older
  • residents who are 75 and older living in long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities
  • First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals 60 and older

At this time, only one dose of the RSV vaccine is recommended for long-term protection.

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