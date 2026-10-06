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Health

Manitoba expands post-hospital care for homeless, mental health patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2026 4:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New team to tackle ER wait times'
New team to tackle ER wait times
RELATED: New team to tackle ER wait times – May 1, 2025
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The Manitoba government is opening up more than 100 new spaces for patients who require followup care after being discharged from hospital.

The province says, on average, there are approximately 600 patients in Manitoba hospitals who no longer require emergency care but are waiting for long-term treatment, housing or other community supports.

The new community spaces are expected to provide more appropriate support for when they are ready to leave a hospital.

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Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says health centres are seeing a growing number of patients who are better suited for alternative care options, which is placing pressure on emergency departments.

Click to play video: 'Nurses union worries about worsening wait times'
Nurses union worries about worsening wait times

Spaces are being developed for people experiencing homelessness, transitioning out of mental health facilities and are living with complex cognitive, psychological or behavioural needs.

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A mobile support team is also being developed to work with 25 patients in Winnipeg for up to a year.

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