Alberta doctors vote to ratify proposed 3-year pay deal with province

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A proposed three-year master pay deal with the provincial government has been ratified by members of the Alberta Medical Association.

Both the government and the association representing physicians said once it’s finalized, they will share details of the agreement.

In a letter to members, association president Dr. Heidi Fell says 22 per cent of eligible members voted, and of those, 76 per cent voted in favour.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fell says it’s not the agreement they had originally sought, and came after mediation, in what she calls a “difficult and constrained bargaining environment.”

Fell says it does, however, provide a three-year framework and stability, and came with some meaningful gains for doctors.

Hospitals Minister Adriana LaGrange says the deal offers fair, competitive compensation while ensuring the health-care system remains sustainable.