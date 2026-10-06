Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta doctors vote to ratify proposed 3-year pay deal with province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2026 3:34 pm
1 min read
A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A proposed three-year master pay deal with the provincial government has been ratified by members of the Alberta Medical Association.

Both the government and the association representing physicians said once it’s finalized, they will share details of the agreement.

In a letter to members, association president Dr. Heidi Fell says 22 per cent of eligible members voted, and of those, 76 per cent voted in favour.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fell says it’s not the agreement they had originally sought, and came after mediation, in what she calls a “difficult and constrained bargaining environment.”

Fell says it does, however, provide a three-year framework and stability, and came with some meaningful gains for doctors.

Hospitals Minister Adriana LaGrange says the deal offers fair, competitive compensation while ensuring the health-care system remains sustainable.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta unveils prescription to recruit and retain doctors'
Alberta unveils prescription to recruit and retain doctors

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices