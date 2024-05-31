Menu

Entertainment

‘Heartsick’ Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour, including 3 Canadian shows

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. View image in full screen
FILE - Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lopez is cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with family — a move she told fans makes her “heartsick.”

Live Nation announced that This is Me…Live is cancelled because the singer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” reports People.

In a statement on her website, OntheJLo, Lopez said she is “devastated” by the cancellation but did not offer further explanation.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Three Canadian dates were scheduled on the 32-show tour – Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 in Toronto and Aug. 5 in Montreal.

The tour cancellation comes during a time of intense speculation about possible marital issues between Lopez and husband Ben Affleck. While the pair has not announced anything, there are rumours that their marriage is on the rocks.

Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
FILE – Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of “Marry Me” at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reps for Lopez have not commented on the rumours.

Fans who purchased their concert tickets via Ticketmaster will automatically receive refunds, the announcement said. Anyone who bought a tickets through a third-party site should reach out to the company that sold the tickets.

