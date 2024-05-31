‘Heartsick’ Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour, including 3 Canadian shows

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Lopez is cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with family — a move she told fans makes her “heartsick.”

Live Nation announced that This is Me…Live is cancelled because the singer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” reports People.

In a statement on her website, OntheJLo, Lopez said she is “devastated” by the cancellation but did not offer further explanation.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Three Canadian dates were scheduled on the 32-show tour – Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 in Toronto and Aug. 5 in Montreal.

The tour cancellation comes during a time of intense speculation about possible marital issues between Lopez and husband Ben Affleck. While the pair has not announced anything, there are rumours that their marriage is on the rocks.

View image in full screen FILE – Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of “Marry Me” at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reps for Lopez have not commented on the rumours.

Fans who purchased their concert tickets via Ticketmaster will automatically receive refunds, the announcement said. Anyone who bought a tickets through a third-party site should reach out to the company that sold the tickets.