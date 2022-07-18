Menu

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck secretly marry in Las Vegas drive-thru chapel

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 10:13 am
WATCH: Jennifer Lopez reveals why she believes she and Ben Affleck are in it for the long haul this time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot, celebrating a love that is “twenty years patient.”

The couple was married on Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, as revealed by Lopez in the Sunday version of her newsletter, called On the J Lo.

Lopez, 52, also announced her engagement to Affleck, 49, via her newsletter in April.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez introduces her child onstage using gender-neutral pronouns

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,” Lopez wrote in Sunday’s newsletter, titled “We did it.”

Lopez signed the marriage announcement to her fans as “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” Many outlets report the singer has taken her husband Ben Affleck’s name, though Global News was unable to verify this.

The On The Floor singer detailed the day’s events in her newsletter, telling fans she, Affleck and her two children flew to Las Vegas on Saturday to obtain the couple’s marriage licence. They were wed later that night at the Little White Chapel, in the “tunnel of love” drive-thru.

Calling it the “best possible wedding we could have imagined,” Lopez also used a Bluetooth speaker to play their (short) wedding march.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Lopez said.

In terms of wedding day fashion, both Lopez and Affleck kept things simple and pulled existing pieces from their wardrobes, Lopez revealed in her newsletter.

The singer’s stylist Chris Appleton shared a video of Lopez in her floor-length white dress on Instagram.

Read more: Khloé Kardashian to welcome 2nd child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

Affleck wore a white tuxedo from his closet.

Trending Stories

The stars changed their clothes at the venue, Lopez revealed, she in the break room and Affleck in the men’s washroom.

In the newsletter, Lopez called her two children “the best witnesses you could ever imagine,” and wrote that she and her new husband “read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

Lopez also shared a new photo to Instagram after the wedding, where she is in bed and smiling at a mirror with her wedding band on. In the caption, she promotes the newsletter On the J Lo.

Lopez and Affleck were a famous “it” couple of the early 2000s (nicknamed Bennifer), and were consistently on the cover of tabloids at the time.

Read more: 2022 Emmy Awards nominations: HBO’s ‘Succession’ leads the pack with 25 noms

In late 2002, Affleck popped the question, though the couple called it quits in 2004 before exchanging vows.

ET reports Lopez and Affleck were on friendly terms, but reconnected after Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021.

Lopez has had a versatile career in both music and film, though she is best-known for her hit songs including Love Don’t Cost a Thing and her performance in the movie Hustlers.

Affleck has played several leading roles in many blockbuster films including Gone Girl, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Argo. 

Click to play video: 'Tom Perrotta on the return of Tracy Flick and possible film sequel' Tom Perrotta on the return of Tracy Flick and possible film sequel
