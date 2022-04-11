Menu

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez announces 2nd engagement to Ben Affleck

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:01 am
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

It’s official, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged (again).

Lopez, 52, announced the engagement to fans via her newsletter On The JLo.

The announcement came as a short video, where Lopez appears teary eyed and can be heard whispering “You’re perfect,” as she flashes a large diamond ring to the camera.

Lopez also teased the announcement on Instagram and Twitter, where she shared another teary eyed video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said. In the video, Lopez directs curious fans to her newsletter where the star shares her “more personal things” like this announcement.

The news of the celebrity engagement comes after speculation that Lopez and Affleck, 49, bought a home together worth over US$50 million in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time Lopez and Affleck have been engaged. In late 2002 Affleck also popped the question, though the couple called it quits in 2004 before getting married.

Click to play video: 'Standout styles from the GRAMMYs red carpet' Standout styles from the GRAMMYs red carpet

ET reports Lopez and Affleck were on friendly terms, but reconnected after Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez has had a versatile career in both music and film, though she is best known for her hit songs On the Floor, and Love Don’t Cost a Thing and her performance in the movie Hustlers.

Affleck has played several leading roles in many blockbuster films including Gone Girl, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Argo. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
