‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dennis Haskins cause of death revealed: report

Send this page to someone via email

Saved by the Bell actor Dennis Haskins’ cause of death has been revealed following his death on Sept. 29 at the age of 75, according to U.S. media outlets.

According to his death certificate, from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and obtained by TMZ, the actor’s immediate cause of death was Parkinson’s disease.

The death certificate also listed irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia as significant conditions, People reports.

2:04 Mario Lopez talks about latest season of ‘Saved By The Bell’ and explains why audiences are so in love with ’90s reboots.

Parkinson’s is a disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects one’s motor functions. The condition causes gradual damage to parts of a person’s brain, resulting in numerous symptoms, including tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 120,000 people in Canada live with Parkinson’s, according to Parkinson Canada.

While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, medications can help manage symptoms and therapies such as physiotherapy, speech therapy and exercise can play a vital role in improving quality of life, according to the organization.

Global News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for further comment, but has not received a response.

Haskins death was confirmed on Sept. 29 by his agent, Jay Schachter, who told Variety, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more.”

“He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken,” Schachter added.

2:15 Toronto teen develops tool to detect Parkinson’s Disease

Haskins played Principal Richard Belding on the hit sitcom, Saved by the Bell, which ran from 1989 to 1993.

Story continues below advertisement

The sitcom followed on the antics of a group of students at the fictitious Bayside High in Southern California. The school often appeared to be run more by the teens than their principal, Mr. Belding.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Haskins reprised his role as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which aired from 1993 to 2000.

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on Saved by the Bell, took to Instagram to share her condolences once news of Haskin’s death spread.

“Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply,” her post began.

“We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say,” she continued.

“Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart,” Voorhies added.

Story continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, shared a photo with Haskins on Instagram, writing, “Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins. He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set.”

“If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family,” Lopez added.

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski on the hit sitcom, took to Instagram, writing, “Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B,” she added.

Elizabeth Berkley, who starred as Jessie Spano on Saved by the Bell, paid tribute to Haskins on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos and a heartfelt caption.

“I started Saved by the Bell when I was 15 years old. We were six teenagers at such a formative and impressionable time in our lives. Dennis was kind, protective and deeply caring.,” her post began.

“He gave us space to be ourselves and to figure out who we were becoming, while always making us feel that he was there if we needed him,” she continued. “He treated us as equals , as the professionals that we were. He respected and trusted us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Berkley said that Haskins was “an incredible scene partner who cared deeply about the craft, the work, and about us.”

“You could feel it in the way he showed up, both as an actor and as a person. Mr. Belding couldn’t have been anyone else. So much of what made him so loved came from Dennis’s inherent goodness ,the same goodness we were lucky enough to receive and be around every day,” her post concluded.

—With files from The Associated Press