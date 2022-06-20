Menu

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez introduces her child onstage using gender-neutral pronouns

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 10:32 am
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz perform Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" at Dodger Stadium on June 16. View image in full screen
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz perform Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" at Dodger Stadium on June 16. Twitter / JLo

Before a heartwarming mother-and-child duet during a performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez introduced one of her twins, 14-year-old Emme Muñiz, using gender-neutral pronouns.

Muñiz joined Lopez, 52, for a performance of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” Lopez said. “I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”

The pair previously performed together during Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. View image in full screen
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Getty Images

Lopez referred to her child as “my favourite duet partner of all time,” and joked that Muñiz was “very, very busy, booked and pricey.”

In a video of the performance shared on social media, Muñiz is seen performing with a rainbow microphone.

At one point during the number, Lopez — dressed in a mint-coloured feathered outfit — got on her knees as she sang passionately with her child.

Muñiz is the child of Lopez and her ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony. They have one other child, Muñiz’s fraternal twin, Max.

Following the performance, both Lopez and Anthony voiced their support and encouragement for their child online.

Lopez uploaded several photos of her and Muñiz at the event.

Anthony tweeted an older photo of Muñiz, writing “Daddy is so proud of you.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Blue Diamond Gala raised a record-breaking US$3.6 million for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), which aims to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice in the local area.

