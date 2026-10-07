Freddie Jackson, ‘You Are My Lady’ singer, dead at 69

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Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson, known for his ’80s hits Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake) and You Are My Lady, has died at the age of 69, his family announced.

Jackson died on Monday, just three days after his birthday, according to the family’s statement shared on Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” Jackson’s family said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” the statement continued. “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

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His family thanked everyone “who ever sang along, danced or felt something when Freddie took the stage.”

“You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always. Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time,” his family added. “Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days.”

“Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever,” the statement concluded.

No cause of death was given.

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In 2024, Jackson revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease in a video shared to his social media accounts.

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“It is with an open heart that I share some personal news: I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has been challenging, but I am not facing it alone,” Jackson wrote in the caption.

“My close friends, my manager and music family, and all of you are here with me, keeping me going. I am also proud to announce my partnership with the @nationalkidneyfoundation to raise awareness and support for others affected by this condition,” he added.

In the clip, Jackson said that the journey “has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience.”

“It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference,” Jackson added.

According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, one in 10 Canadians have kidney disease.

Most kidney diseases attack the filtering units of the kidneys—the nephrons—and damage their ability to eliminate wastes and excess fluids, according to the organization.

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Jackson released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight, in 1985, which was quickly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The album also led to Jackson’s two Grammy nominations for best new artist and best male R&B vocal performance for his single, You Are My Lady.

His sophomore album, 1987’s Just Like the First Time, was also certified platinum.

—With files from The Associated Press