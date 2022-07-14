Khloé Kardashian to welcome 2nd child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian is about to welcome her second child, and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is the daddy.

The former couple’s second child is being carried by a surrogate, according to reports from multiple celebrity gossip and news sites.

Plans for a second child — whose birth is reported to be “imminent” — were set in motion in November, just before Thompson’s cheating scandal went public.

Kardashian and Thompson split in December after a paternity test proved fitness model Maralee Nichols’ claims that he was the father of her newborn baby.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian says in a statement. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Story continues below advertisement

A source revealed to celebrity news site Page Six that Thompson and Kardashian have not reconciled, despite having a second child together; the source insists that outside of “co-parenting matters,” the two have not spoken since December.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’” said the source, while another source said that Kardashian “has been openly talking to friends about having the baby since before Christmas.”

That was confirmed by a source, who told People, “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

Advertisement