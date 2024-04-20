Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire posing explosion risk in Newfoundland town now under control, RCMP says

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada gears up for potentially ‘explosive’ wildfire season'
Canada gears up for potentially ‘explosive’ wildfire season
WATCH - Canada gears up for potentially 'explosive' wildfire season – Apr 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The fires that led to a state of emergency in a Newfoundland and Labrador town Friday are now under control, RCMP say.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay declared the state of emergency after the blazes had spread to an area containing explosive material. The RCMP had said an explosion was expected.

In a news release Saturday, the RCMP said the fires are “now under control and there is no current risk of an explosion.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night which caused extensive damages to a number of commercial structures. No one was injured,” the agency said.

The Canadian Forces Base in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was also affected by the state of emergency.

The RCMP said Saturday that some streets continue to remain inaccessible due to structural instability, winds and “a number of hot spots.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Out of precaution, the RCMP says it strongly encourages home owners not to return to their properties at this time. The agency asks residents to remain at least a kilometre away from the area, which can be described as running from the end of the airport to the docks.

A fire scene investigator with Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety is attending the scene Saturday to continue investigations, the RCMP said.

“Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation. Updates will follow as available,” it says.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices