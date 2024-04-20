Fire posing explosion risk in Newfoundland town now under control, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

The fires that led to a state of emergency in a Newfoundland and Labrador town Friday are now under control, RCMP say.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay declared the state of emergency after the blazes had spread to an area containing explosive material. The RCMP had said an explosion was expected.

In a news release Saturday, the RCMP said the fires are “now under control and there is no current risk of an explosion.”

“Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night which caused extensive damages to a number of commercial structures. No one was injured,” the agency said.

The Canadian Forces Base in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was also affected by the state of emergency.

The RCMP said Saturday that some streets continue to remain inaccessible due to structural instability, winds and “a number of hot spots.”

Out of precaution, the RCMP says it strongly encourages home owners not to return to their properties at this time. The agency asks residents to remain at least a kilometre away from the area, which can be described as running from the end of the airport to the docks.

A fire scene investigator with Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety is attending the scene Saturday to continue investigations, the RCMP said.

“Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation. Updates will follow as available,” it says.