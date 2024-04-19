State of emergency declared in Happy Valley-Goose Bay due to uncontrolled fire

Send this page to someone via email

A town in Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a state of emergency due to an uncontrolled fire burning in the region that has spread to an area containing explosive material.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Canadian Forces Base in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are affected by the state of emergency.

RCMP said an explosion is expected.

The following streets are directly impacted at this time:

Halifax Street

Toronto Street

Winnipeg Street

Ottawa Avenue

London Street

RCMP said residents are asked to remain at least a kilometre from the area, which can be described as from the end of the airport to the docks, while efforts to extinguish the blaze are underway.

Homeowners are being asked not to stay at or return to their properties now.

The situation is still unfolding and updates will be provided when possible, RCMP said.

More to come…