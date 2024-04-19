Menu

Fire

State of emergency declared in Happy Valley-Goose Bay due to uncontrolled fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 11:02 pm
1 min read
The fire burning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday, April 19, 2024. View image in full screen
The fire burning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday, April 19, 2024. Happy Valley-Goose Bay
A town in Newfoundland and Labrador has declared a state of emergency due to an uncontrolled fire burning in the region that has spread to an area containing explosive material.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Canadian Forces Base in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are affected by the state of emergency.

RCMP said an explosion is expected.

The following streets are directly impacted at this time:

  • Halifax Street
  • Toronto Street
  • Winnipeg Street
  • Ottawa Avenue
  • London Street

RCMP said residents are asked to remain at least a kilometre from the area, which can be described as from the end of the airport to the docks, while efforts to extinguish the blaze are underway.

Homeowners are being asked not to stay at or return to their properties now.

The situation is still unfolding and updates will be provided when possible, RCMP said.

More to come…

