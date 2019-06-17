Calgary man, 77, dies in motorcycle crash outside of Las Vegas

A Calgary man is dead after a June 13 motorcycle crash in the U.S.

Richard Kenneth Telford, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash just outside of Las Vegas — Interstate 15 north between mile marker 64 and 65 — on Thursday at 3:35 p.m, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Telford died of blunt-force trauma in an accident.

Telford was in Vegas to pick up his motorcycle and was on his way home when the collision happened, his family said.

“Rick died doing what he loved: riding his Harley in the desert,” his family said in a statement to Global News.

“His huge heart and wicked sense of humour will be sorely missed by his wife and boys, their wives and grandchildren and all those who loved him.”

Telford leaves behind his wife of 55 years Peggy, and his sons Harington, Shane and Derrick, the owners of Greengate Garden Centre.