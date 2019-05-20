Calgary woman, 24, dead after being hit by truck in Arizona

A Calgary woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday.

The Scottsdale Police Department responded to a pedestrian incident at 68 Place and Thomas Road just before 2 a.m.

Investigators said Jesena Andoney, 24, was riding a golf cart with a group and searching for her lost phone when she was struck.

“The golf cart pulled over and stopped, and the victim got off the cart and began walking in the roadway, focused on locating the phone, when a westbound pickup struck her,” Scottsdale police said in a news release on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and co-operated, officers said.

Police said charges are not expected against the driver, and speed and impairment were not factors.