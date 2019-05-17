Crime
May 17, 2019 11:55 pm

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on central Alberta road

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on the Sunchild First Nation early Friday morning.

Police said they believe the woman was walking on a road at about 3 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

“Emergency Medical Services and the Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the scene to find the female deceased upon arrival, and the vehicle to have fled,” police said in a news release Friday night.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment at 403-845-2882 or their local police service. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Sunchild First Nation is about 150 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Crime
Deadly Hit And Run
Fatal Hit And Run
Hit and Run
Rocky Mountain House RCMP
Sunchild First Nation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.