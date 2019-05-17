Pedestrian killed in hit and run on central Alberta road

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on the Sunchild First Nation early Friday morning.

Police said they believe the woman was walking on a road at about 3 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

“Emergency Medical Services and the Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the scene to find the female deceased upon arrival, and the vehicle to have fled,” police said in a news release Friday night.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment at 403-845-2882 or their local police service. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Sunchild First Nation is about 150 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.