Alberta RCMP plead for information in 13-year-old fatal highway hit and run

More than 13 years after a 16-year-old girl was killed on an Alberta highway, RCMP in Cochrane are making another plea for information on the hit and run.

Brittany Bearspaw was killed on New Year’s Day in 2006 while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway near exit 131. The collision happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the westbound lane of the highway.

Two vehicles — a red 1996-2000 Toyota RAV4 and a black 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am — have been identified as possible vehicles of interest. RCMP said both vehicles likely would have had significant damage to their front ends.

“On New Year’s Day 2006, there would have been a number of motorists travelling both east and west at and/or near the time of the collision,” police said in a media release Thursday.

“RCMP wish to remind the public that the smallest piece of information could be the one piece that has been missing to enable this investigation to move forward.”

In a statement from the family, Bearspaw is described as a “very intelligent young lady” who dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

“Brittany was an amazing girl with a big heart, gentle and very kind. Brittany would do anything for her younger siblings, she was a very loving big sister,” her mother Geraldine Bearspaw said.

“Her biggest dream was to finish school. She had a desire and determination to achieve success.”

Anyone with information on the crash or the two vehicles identified as possibly being involved is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or visit the Cochrane detachment and ask to speak with Const. Amelie Morin. Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.