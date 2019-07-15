1 boy killed, another youth injured in single-vehicle Provost crash

A youth was killed and another injured in a crash in Provost, Alta., over the weekend.

On July 13, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 600 at the southwest entrance to Provost at around 2 a.m.

Investigators said a truck was heading east on Highway 600 towards the town before it hit a guard rail at the Airport Road intersection and a ditch. Both people inside were ejected, RCMP said.

A boy from Macklin, Sask., was declared dead at the scene. RCMP said his name won’t be released.

A second youth was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police. RCMP didn’t confirm the individual’s sex or where they were from.

Provost RCMP are investigating.

Provost is about 265 kilometres east of Red Deer.