Man killed in ATV crash north of Havelock: OPP
Peterborough County OPP say one man is dead following an ATV accident north of the village Havelock on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Fire Route 83, off of Sandy Lake Road around 10:40 p.m., after several people discovered a crash scene in the area which is about 37 kilometres north of Havelock.
READ MORE: Man killed in dirt bike accident in Cavan Monaghan Township
Police say the man was found without vital signs after reportedly hitting a tree on the machine.
An Ornge air ambulance was originally called to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital helipad but was later cancelled.
The cause of the crash and identity of the victim have yet to be released.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.