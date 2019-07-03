Man killed in ATV crash north of Havelock: OPP

Peterborough County OPP say one man is dead following an ATV accident north of the village Havelock on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Fire Route 83, off of Sandy Lake Road around 10:40 p.m., after several people discovered a crash scene in the area which is about 37 kilometres north of Havelock.

Police say the man was found without vital signs after reportedly hitting a tree on the machine.

#PtboOPP are on scene of a serious ATV accident on Fire Route 83, off of Sandy Lake Road north of Havelock. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/MAHwLvsyXd — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 3, 2019

An Ornge air ambulance was originally called to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital helipad but was later cancelled.

The cause of the crash and identity of the victim have yet to be released.