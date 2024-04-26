Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Video shows Ontario police sharing Trudeau’s location with protester, investigation launched

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada, Ontario net historic new deal with Honda'
Canada, Ontario net historic new deal with Honda
RELATED: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday to unveil a massive electric vehicle and battery investment. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating the conduct of one of their officers after a video posted online appeared to show an officer sharing security information about the prime minister with protesters.

A social media post states the incident happened during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Alliston, Ont., on Thursday to announce the new Honda electric vehicle manufacturing plant coming to the community.

In the video, an officer can be seen approaching protesters, expressing support for the demonstrators and telling them the direction the prime minster’s motorcade was travelling.

“I’m on board with you guys, but just no profanity,” he is seen saying to one of the protesters.

Later in the video, the officer agrees with the protester’s comments about government bail policies. The protester is heard calling the bail policies “catch and release,” and the officer then says, “It’s ridiculous. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

In an online statement, OPP says the “video has raised concerns about the professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values.”

“The OPP respects everyone’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP also respects the rights of the general public, local residents and elected officials to a safe environment.”

Police say the incident is being taken seriously and is under review.

Global News contacted the Prime Minister’s office, which said it had no comment on the situation.

