Video shows Ontario police sharing Trudeau’s location with protester, investigation launched

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating the conduct of one of their officers after a video posted online appeared to show an officer sharing security information about the prime minister with protesters.

A social media post states the incident happened during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Alliston, Ont., on Thursday to announce the new Honda electric vehicle manufacturing plant coming to the community.

In the video, an officer can be seen approaching protesters, expressing support for the demonstrators and telling them the direction the prime minster’s motorcade was travelling.

Today in Convoy – The Cops are Complacent Jeremy Glass was protesting with a small group at the Toyota Plant. A cop approaches him tells him where Trudeau entered and left. Voices his support to Jeremy but asks for No profanity. This is a terrible violation of OPSEC pic.twitter.com/ZcXe0nBb1P — The Cookie Lady (@MeTheCookieLady) April 25, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m on board with you guys, but just no profanity,” he is seen saying to one of the protesters.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Later in the video, the officer agrees with the protester’s comments about government bail policies. The protester is heard calling the bail policies “catch and release,” and the officer then says, “It’s ridiculous. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

In an online statement, OPP says the “video has raised concerns about the professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values.”

“The OPP respects everyone’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP also respects the rights of the general public, local residents and elected officials to a safe environment.”

Police say the incident is being taken seriously and is under review.

Global News contacted the Prime Minister’s office, which said it had no comment on the situation.