Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Saskatchewan crash: RCMP

Spiritwood RCMP say they believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that left one person dead.

Police said a westbound vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Highway 12 from Highway 3 near Shell Lake, Sask., when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle late Friday evening.

READ MORE: Sask. man charged with murder after woman found dead in minivan crash

A passenger in the turning vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, was declared dead at Shellbrook Hospital. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the turning vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was airlifted to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital by STARS air ambulance with undetermined injuries. There is no update on his current condition.

READ MORE: Multiple injuries after 2 passenger vans collide near Shellbrook, Sask.

Police said the driver of the eastbound vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No charges have been laid yet as police continue to investigate.

WATCH: David Deagnon sentenced to 4 years in double-fatal crash near Colonsay, Sask.