Sask. man charged with murder after woman found dead in minivan crash

A Saskatchewan man is facing a second-degree murder charge after police said injuries a woman had sustained in a minivan crash were inconsistent with the damage to the vehicle.

Rosthern RCMP said they were called to a wooded area near the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on Saturday morning for a report of a damaged vehicle.

A green minivan with a man in the driver’s seat and a woman passenger was found by officers lodged in the trees, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man had minor injuries.

Police said there were inconsistencies between damage to the minivan and the injuries suffered by the occupants, adding that further investigation ruled the woman’s death a homicide.

Jamie Smallchild, 25, was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Cameron, 33.

Police said they were known to be in a domestic relationship.

Smallchild will appear Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation is roughly 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

