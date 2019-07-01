Suspect taken into custody after Saskatoon’s 7th homicide of 2019: police

Police have launched their seventh homicide investigation of 2019 in Saskatoon.

A 911 call at roughly 4 a.m. CT on June 30 reported an injured man in the 1700-block of 20th Street West.

Officers and Medavie Health Services West services responded and attempted life-saving measures on the 47-year-old man but were unsuccessful, Saskatoon police said. His name was not released.

Through evidence obtained, the death has been ruled it as a homicide, according to police.

A man, who is a suspect, was also located and arrested.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The major crimes and forensic identification units are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.