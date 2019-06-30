Saskatoon police investigate Sunday morning death in Pleasant Hill

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a man died in Pleasant Hill Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man in the 1700 block of 20th Street West at about 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Coroner’s inquest into Saskatoon police-involved death reaches day 3

Police and Medavie services attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Saskatoon death

SPS Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.