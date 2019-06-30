Saskatoon police investigate Sunday morning death in Pleasant Hill
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a man died in Pleasant Hill Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a report of an injured man in the 1700 block of 20th Street West at about 4 a.m.
Police and Medavie services attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.
SPS Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
