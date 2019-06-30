Crime
June 30, 2019 6:37 pm

Saskatoon police investigate Sunday morning death in Pleasant Hill

By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say they are investigating after a man died in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a man died in Pleasant Hill Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured man in the 1700 block of 20th Street West at about 4 a.m.

Police and Medavie services attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.

SPS Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

