Crime
May 31, 2019 1:42 pm

Man’s death on Meewasin Trail a homicide: Saskatoon police

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Daniel Joseph Morrison, the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2019, was found injured under a pedestrian bridge on the Meewasin Trail and later died in hospital on May 26, 2019.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2019 following the death of a man found injured below a pedestrian bridge on the Meewasin Trail.

Daniel Joseph Morrison, 36, was found by a person walking along the trail adjacent to the 800-block of Spadina Crescent East on Sunday evening, police said.

Morrison was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the death is a homicide, but are not releasing the cause of death.

Morrison did not have a fixed address, police said, but was known to frequent the downtown core and riverbank area, including the area along the Meewasin Trail where he was found injured.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Morrison on Sunday to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

