Man’s death on Meewasin Trail a homicide: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2019 following the death of a man found injured below a pedestrian bridge on the Meewasin Trail.
Daniel Joseph Morrison, 36, was found by a person walking along the trail adjacent to the 800-block of Spadina Crescent East on Sunday evening, police said.
READ MORE: Man’s death on Meewasin Trail ‘suspicious’: Saskatoon police
Morrison was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said an autopsy confirmed the death is a homicide, but are not releasing the cause of death.
Morrison did not have a fixed address, police said, but was known to frequent the downtown core and riverbank area, including the area along the Meewasin Trail where he was found injured.
READ MORE: Man’s death in Saskatoon called homicide by police
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Morrison on Sunday to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Getaway driver in Tyler Applegate killing gets 4 years
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.