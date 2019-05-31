Man’s death on Meewasin Trail a homicide: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of 2019 following the death of a man found injured below a pedestrian bridge on the Meewasin Trail.

Daniel Joseph Morrison, 36, was found by a person walking along the trail adjacent to the 800-block of Spadina Crescent East on Sunday evening, police said.

READ MORE: Man’s death on Meewasin Trail ‘suspicious’: Saskatoon police

Morrison was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the death is a homicide, but are not releasing the cause of death.

Morrison did not have a fixed address, police said, but was known to frequent the downtown core and riverbank area, including the area along the Meewasin Trail where he was found injured.

READ MORE: Man’s death in Saskatoon called homicide by police

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Morrison on Sunday to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Getaway driver in Tyler Applegate killing gets 4 years