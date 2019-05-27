La Loche man injured while trying to intervene in assault dies: RCMP

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in northern Saskatchewan following the death of a La Loche man this past weekend.

An assault was initially reported outdoors, near a recreation area in the community of La Loche at roughly 7:30 p.m. CT on May 25.

Witnesses said they saw an assault taking place between two adult people, when Dawson Herman, 19, intervened to prevent further injury, according to a police report.

He received injuries during the assault, La Loche RCMP said, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

No one else required medical treatment as a result of this assault, according to police.

Jones Herman, 22, was arrested shortly after midnight on May 26 and has been charged. The La Loche man made his first provincial court appearance on the morning of May 27.

The homicide investigation is being undertaken along with the RCMP major crimes unit.

An autopsy has been ordered.

La Loche is roughly 605 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

