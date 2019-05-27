Canada
Man’s death on Meewasin Trail ‘suspicious’: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are calling the death of a man found on the Meewasin Trail “suspicious.”

The death of a man found injured on a walking trail in the city is “suspicious,” Saskatoon police said.

Officers were called to the Meewasin Trail pedestrian bridge adjacent to the 800-block of Spadina Crescent East at roughly 6:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an injured man, police said in a release.

The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died from his injury, police said.

His name and the nature of his injury have not been released.

Police said they continue to investigate, along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

