Edmonton woman’s disappearance now being treated as suspicious: RCMP

Two days after the RCMP put out a plea for tips on the whereabouts of a missing Edmonton woman last seen in Saskatchewan, police said Friday her disappearance is now being treated as suspicious.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere has not made contact with family or friends for nearly two weeks, “which is extremely unusual for her,” according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

She had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27 and said after the funeral that she planned on returning to Edmonton.

Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford on May 1.

“The last contact she had with family was via text message, also on May 1,” police said on Friday.

“Investigators are working to determine if Tiki left the North Battleford area, as she did not have a known mode of transportation or the means to leave. Investigators are concerned that she may have attempted to hitchhike back to Alberta.”

Battlefords RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate what happened to Laverdiere and are asking anyone who may have seen her or come into contact with her since April 29 to contact them or Crime Stoppers. They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman walking along Highway 16 in an attempt to hitchhike since that date.

Laverdiere is five-foot-four and 140 pounds. She has burgundy hair and usually wears grey contact lenses. She also has small tattoos on her neck and eyebrow as well as nose piercings.

“At the time of her disappearance, she may have been carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag and had been seen wearing bright white shoes and a black jacket/pants with unique red and white stripes,” police said. “Tiki walks with a slight impediment.”

The RCMP are also asking people in the North Battleford area to check their properties for any sign of Laverdiere or anything that may seem unusual.

Anyone with information on Laverdiere’s whereabout is asked to call the Battlefords RCMP detachment at 306-446-1720 or 306-310-RCMP or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.