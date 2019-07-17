Human remains outside North Battleford, Sask. identified as missing Alta. woman

The human remains discovered outside of North Battleford last week have been confirmed to be a missing Edmonton woman, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, had been in the North Battleford and Thunderchild First Nation areas to attend a funeral on April 27.

She was reported missing after last being seen in North Battleford on May 1.

Battlefords RCMP and the major crime unit were conducting a ground search in a rural area outside of North Battleford on July 11 when a police dog found the human remains.

As a result of a forensic autopsy on July 16, police said the human remains were confirmed to be Laverdiere.

RCMP announced last month that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.