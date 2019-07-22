Saskatchewan RCMP lay 1st-degree murder charge in Alberta woman’s death

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid a first-degree murder charge and expect additional arrests in relation to the death of an Edmonton woman.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, was reported missing after last being seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP announced last month that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

During a ground search in a rural area outside of North Battleford on July 11, a police dog found human remains.

The remains were confirmed to be Laverdiere via a forensic autopsy.

Members of the major crime unit north arrested Shayla Orthner, 27, on July 20, in relation to the homicide investigation.

The North Battleford woman is also facing charges of kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Orthner is scheduled to make her first court appearance in North Battleford provincial court on July 23.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.