Second North Battleford woman charged in homicide of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere

Mounties have laid another first-degree murder charge in relation to the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

The 25-year-old Edmonton woman was reported missing after last being seen in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1. RCMP announced last month that Laverdiere’s disappearance was the result of foul play.

During a ground search in a rural area outside of North Battleford on July 11, a police dog found human remains.

An autopsy confirmed the remains to be those of Laverdiere.

Saskatchewan RCMP arrested Shayla Orthner, 27, on July 20, in relation to the homicide investigation. She is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

The major crime unit north arrested a second North Battleford woman on the afternoon of July 23.

Danita Thomas, 32, is facing the same charges. She is scheduled to make her first North Battleford provincial court appearance on July 24.

Homicide investigators expect to make additional arrests in the upcoming weeks, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.