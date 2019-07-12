Family of missing Saskatchewan woman holds 3-day awareness walk

The family and friends of a missing North Battleford woman are taking steps to try and find her.

More than two dozen people are walking from Saskatoon to North Battleford trying to raise awareness and in support of the family of Ashley Morin.

READ MORE: $15K reward for helping find missing woman last seen in North Battleford, Sask.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of her disappearance and it has taken a toll on the family’s emotional state.

“The heartbreak that I see. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. (It’s) really tough. I don’t even have any other words for it. I can’t even tell you to imagine because unless you’re missing a child, I don’t think you’ll ever imagine what that pain is like,” family spokesperson Krista Fox said.

The three-day walk spans more than 130 kilometres.

Our members spent a few hours this morning making sure the “walk for Ashley” participants got through the city safely. Many thanks to motorists for your cooperation and patience. pic.twitter.com/w8UqeWGvee — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) July 12, 2019

The family wanted to start in Saskatoon because of the amount of support that the community and Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has offered.

“If they need a hug, I’m willing to give them a hug. If they need me to bake cookies, I’ll bake cookies. As they need me to walk with them to North Battleford, I’ll be walking to North Battleford on this beautiful day,” SPS Victim’s Services Manager Dorthea Swiftwolfe said.

With Ashley’s friends and family is the family of another missing Indigenous woman, who said the people in North Battleford offered her support when Tiki Laverdiere went missing in May.

READ MORE: Edmonton woman’s disappearance called homicide by Saskatchewan RCMP

“They all wanted to help, it seemed like and they were all there for me. For sure they were there for me and my family,” Tiki’s mother Carol told Global News.

Earlier this week, RCMP released a picture of a van they believe has a link to Ashley’s disappearance.

“We’re not going to give up and we have faith that we are going to bring her home. It has just taken a lot longer than we have expected,” Fox said.