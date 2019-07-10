Windowless van possibly linked to homicide of woman who disappeared: Sask. RCMP

RCMP have released new information to help find a woman who disappeared in Saskatchewan exactly one year ago.

Ashley Morin was last seen in North Battleford on July 10, 2018. She would be 32 years old today.

Based on the investigation to date, police said they believe Morin was the victim of a homicide.

RCMP also released a photo of a van is hopes the public can help identify the vehicle or its occupant(s), as they may have valuable information that could help find her.

The vehicle is described as lighter on the top, darker on the bottom, and appears to have no windows.

The two-tonne van was on the corner of 96th Street and 16th Avenue in North Battleford at roughly 9:30 p.m. CT on July 10, 2018. This was one of the locations Morin was last seen, RCMP said.

To date, no mobile phone usage, social media presence or bank account activity linked to Morin has been found by investigators.

Previous information indicated Morin may have been travelling to Lloydminster or Edmonton, however, this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP major crime unit north at 306-975-5153 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.