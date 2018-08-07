Missing woman’s disappearance in North Battleford, Sask. considered suspicious

RCMP are trying to locate a missing woman whose disappearance is considered suspicious.

Ashley Dawn Morin, 31, was last seen mid-July in North Battleford, Sask., and was last in contact with family on July 10.

Investigators said this is a marked departure from her usual behaviour and she is normally in regular contact with family.

Information indicates Morin may have been travelling to Lloydminster or Edmonton, however, this has not been confirmed. The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is assisting with the investigation.

She is described as approximately five-foot two, 110 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes.

Morin was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black T-shirt with white writing on it, a black hat and sunglasses.

Last month, Battlefords RCMP said Morin may be with Alyssa Faye Bear, 30, who has outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.