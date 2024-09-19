Via Rail CEO to testify on 10-hour delay where passengers felt ‘in prison’

Send this page to someone via email

The chief executive officer of Via Rail is set to testify before MPs on Thursday about a train trip in August that saw passengers stranded onboard for about 10 hours in the “middle of nowhere” in Quebec following two breakdowns.

The House of Commons transportation committee has scheduled a meeting to hear from president and CEO Mario Peloquin, chief service delivery officer Rita Toporowski and the company’s general counsel, Denis Lavoie.

On Aug. 31, a train broke down between Montreal and Quebec City after experiencing two consecutive mechanical issues.

At the time, the company said no buses were available in the region to offer alternative transportation, and to allow for repairs and coupling with another train, electricity, air conditioning and washrooms were shut down at times.

One passenger, Chip Malt, told Global News and The Canadian Press earlier this month that after a certain amount of time, passengers began worrying about access to food and water.

“I think the most eye-opening was the staff member coming down the aisle and they had a pitcher of water and there was probably about an inch or two left at the bottom and they were just saying, ‘Does anybody feel dehydrated? This is the last of our water,'” he said.

“It was like being in prison.”

The company insisted passengers were offered snacks and beverages, and that a meal was delivered on board with additional water in the evening.

Around the eight-hour mark, people were standing to stretch their legs and that’s when Malt said an employee “barged in” and “pushed a woman into the wall” as he went demanding people take their seats. Video showed the employee also took Malt’s phone when he started filming.

Via Rail said it’s investigating the exchange and appropriate measures will be taken following the review.

The fire department was eventually called to help transfer passengers from one train to another, with passengers reaching their destination 10 hours late.

In the days since, Via Rail has faced ongoing criticisms, with then-transport minister Pablo Rodriguez saying he was determined to get to the bottom of the delay and that “passengers deserve better.” He said on Sept. 1 that he would be meeting with Via Rail leadership that week.

Via Rail said it offers its deepest apologies for the inconvenience and would provide a refund to anyone affected.

— with files from The Canadian Press