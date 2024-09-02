Menu

Canada

After passengers stranded for 10 hours in Quebec, federal transport minister to meet with Via Rail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2024 10:40 am
The future of passenger rail in Canada
RELATED: This week in Montreal, Via Rail’s President and CEO unveiled Via Rail’s ambitious 5-year strategic plan in front of a sold-out crowd at an event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. It was a pivotal speech at a pivotal moment for passenger rail service in Canada. President and CEO Mario Péloquin joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with a one-on-one about Via Rail’s future and whether the service will ever be profitable – May 24, 2024
Canada’s transport minister said he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.

Pablo Rodriguez said he is meeting with Via Rail leadership this week.

“Passengers deserve better,” Rodriguez said Sunday on X.

Via Rail confirmed that passengers were stuck for 10 hours on Saturday when a train broke down between Montreal and Quebec City after experiencing two consecutive mechanical issues.

The company said no buses were available in the region to offer alternative transportation.

Electricity, air conditioning and washrooms were shut down at times to allow for repairs and coupling with another train, the company said.

But it insisted that passengers were offered beverages and snacks throughout the day, and that a meal was delivered on board with additional water in the evening.

The fire department was eventually called to help transfer passengers from one train to another, with passengers reaching their destination 10 hours late.

Via Rail said it is also investigating after an employee took away a passenger’s phone during this time, and appropriate measures will be taken following a review.

“We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that all passengers are treated with respect and dignity,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

It says it offers its deepest apologies for the inconvenience caused to passengers and will provide a full refund to anyone affected.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

