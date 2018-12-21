Family of Ashley Morin seeks answers into her disappearance

The family of Ashley Morin hope for answers every day she is missing.

“One-hundred and sixty-four days without our beautiful Ash. No calls. No texts. No visits. No beautiful smile. Nothing.” said Krista Fox, the family spokesperson.

“We are begging anyone who has any information on Ashley’s disappearance to please come forth,” Fox said Friday during a media conference at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Saskatoon office.

Morin, 31, was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., on July 10, 2018.

The investigation into Morin’s disappearance remains ongoing by Battlefords RCMP and RCMP Major Crime Unit North.

RCMP have said her disappearance is considered suspicious.

Fox said the family has conducted dozens of searches for Morin around the North Battleford area whenever they received a tip.

“We come back from those searches feeling defeated, because once again we haven’t been successful in bringing Ash home,” said Fox.

With Christmas a few days away, Fox said the family’s worst fear is the holidays will go by without Morin.

“We will not celebrate. We will not rejoice. We will be sad and lonely this holiday season, as nothing is the same without you,” said Fox. “We will never give up. We love you baby girl and we’ll keep going everyday until you are home.”

“She lit up a room and even though Ashley didn’t speak very much, you always felt her kind presence,” said Eugene Arcand, Morin’s Uncle.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered by the family to anyone with information about Morin.

“We’ll never give up and we’ll keep searching,” said Fox.

Morin is described as 5 feet and two inches, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black shirt with white writing on it, a black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding Morin’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.